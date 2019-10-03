Cvs Health (CVS) Position Held by Farr Miller & Washington Llc; Moon Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Lear (LEA) by $485,805

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $111.63. About 442,305 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 10,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 576,108 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.39 million, up from 565,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 6.40M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06 million for 8.00 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

