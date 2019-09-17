Cvs Health (CVS) Position Has Upped by Ulysses Management Llc; Westover Capital Advisors Boosted Its Exelon (EXC) Holding by $1.00 Million

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 1.27M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 67,961 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26M, up from 46,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 1.08M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Call) (NYSE:S) by 176,000 shares to 153,800 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,000 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,881 shares to 4,844 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,118 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.