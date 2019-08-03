Cvs Health (CVS) Position Has Lifted by Violich Capital Management Inc; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Cut Genesco (GCO) Position as Market Value Declined

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 17,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The institutional investor held 198,335 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 215,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 333,297 shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.15, EST. $2.09; 18/05/2018 – In April, Genesco Announced Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Capita; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR COMPANY INCLUDED A 1% DECREASE IN SAME STORE SALES AND A 15% INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 223,975 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 209,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

