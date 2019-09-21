Cvs Health (CVS) Position Has Lifted by Bokf; National Asset Management Has Raised Southern Co (SO) Stake by $461,670

Bokf increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 5,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,984 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, up from 64,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 8,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 23,372 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 14,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.47 million shares traded or 55.89% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR

Bokf, which manages about $4.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 84,527 shares to 401,269 shares, valued at $77.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 46,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,768 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,417 shares to 6,594 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,441 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

