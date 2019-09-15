Cvs Health (CVS) Position Has Lifted by Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Price Declined, Mig Capital Lifted Position

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 195,505 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70M, up from 178,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 1.02 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 114,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 558,140 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.41M, up from 444,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $620.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 214,779 shares to 860,168 shares, valued at $43.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 166,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,386 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

