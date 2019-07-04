Cvs Health (CVS) Position Has Boosted by Caprock Group Inc; Gmt Capital Increased Viad (VVI) Stake by $7.65 Million

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 136,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 692,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98M, up from 555,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.98. About 29,107 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 6,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,382 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 14,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 208,100 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 104,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,070 shares, and cut its stake in Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold $11.49M. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

