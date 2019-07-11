Cvs Health (CVS) Position Has Boosted by Addenda Capital Inc; Usa Technologies (USAT) Shareholder First Washington Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.92 Million as Shares Rose

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 11,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,298 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 42,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.49B market cap company. The stock increased 6.64% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 10.12 million shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 479,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 536,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 28,906 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 28,877 shares to 131,051 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,931 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Paw accumulated 320,000 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Trellus Management Com Ltd Liability Com accumulated 89,000 shares. North Run Lp accumulated 670,000 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Voya Mngmt Lc invested in 21,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 2.83M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 283,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 1.14M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 114,400 shares. 89,543 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Parametric Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 19,820 shares. Proshare Limited invested in 0.08% or 237,491 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 5.97 million shares. South State stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.43% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Capital Guardian Tru reported 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 2,500 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 44,189 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York invested in 0.03% or 18,916 shares. Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cohen Lawrence B reported 52,957 shares. Opus Invest holds 0.61% or 56,900 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Gp Ltd has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whittier Trust Company owns 145,405 shares. Fagan Assocs has invested 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1.