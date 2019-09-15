Cvs Health (CVS) Position Boosted by Capwealth Advisors Llc; As Cintas (CTAS) Market Value Rose, Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Decreased by $9.18 Million Its Holding

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 7,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 177,675 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 170,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 46.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 38,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 43,920 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, down from 82,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $246.68. About 858,666 shares traded or 47.37% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $225.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,317 shares. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Llc accumulated 24,715 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,755 shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 14,313 shares. 1,000 were reported by Hallmark Capital Mgmt. 400 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability. Punch Associate Investment owns 27,511 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Of Vermont holds 725 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 75,553 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,374 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 83,500 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Capital Impact Advisors Lc accumulated 7,725 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Conning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 28.82 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability holds 20,125 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Clark Estates New York holds 0.3% or 35,000 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.5% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bessemer Gru owns 14,857 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 10,435 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Tn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,258 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,965 shares. Groesbeck Mngmt Corporation Nj holds 1.86% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 42,027 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 135,835 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Inc Limited. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Security Natl owns 32,783 shares. Prelude Capital Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). M&T Bankshares holds 1.09M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Lincoln reported 8,561 shares.

