Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined While Salem Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Soroban Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $165.96 Million

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 5.60 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 892,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.42 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $196.3. About 1.33M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Bontempo Ohly Limited Company has invested 1.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Inv House Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,870 shares. Fiera Capital owns 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.10M shares. 226,578 were reported by Rothschild Invest Corp Il. Woodstock Corp holds 112,151 shares. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 51,121 shares. Indiana Trust & Inv Mgmt reported 14,996 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Taylor Asset Inc has invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cacti Asset Ltd owns 470,521 shares. Insight 2811 reported 7,583 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 22,970 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 497,993 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Fort LP stated it has 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Vision Capital Mgmt reported 60,185 shares stake. California-based Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenet and Aetna sign multi-year agreement – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73M was sold by MERLO LARRY J. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 22,135 shares to 29,710 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.21 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue To Drop – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Debates: Should Investors Buy The Dip In CSX? – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern: This Could Be As Good As It Gets – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Going Into Earnings, Approach CSX Stock With Caution – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Peapack Gladstone Fin invested in 0.05% or 6,248 shares. Marathon Capital holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,405 shares. Everett Harris & Ca owns 1,660 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Co owns 456,393 shares. Vestor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.01% stake. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd owns 15,967 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,089 shares. Acropolis Inv Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 5,062 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 1,028 shares. Savant Cap Ltd holds 0.21% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 6,079 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 61,227 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 882,403 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 101,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whitebox Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,276 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.16 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold 519 shares worth $94,117.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 541,653 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $255.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).