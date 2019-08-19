Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined While Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $26.12 Million; Hillcrest Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by $3.43 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 492,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.83M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 6.61 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 381,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 939,218 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 524,600 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $36.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

