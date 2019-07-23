Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined While Nli International Boosted by $992,160 Its Stake; Verition Fund Management Decreased Humana (HUM) Stake by $475,940; Valuation Declined

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 18,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,920 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, up from 116,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 5.60M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 1,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,637 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 16,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $282.19. About 745,242 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER TO KINDRED DETAILS BRIGADE’S VIEW THAT SALE IS “ILL TIMED”; 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 02/05/2018 – Humana AB: Invitation to presentation of Humanas first quarter report 2018; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 07/03/2018 – Changing Vehicle Ownership Lifecycle Examined in CCC’s Crash Course Report; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited reported 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 2.41 million are held by Prudential Public Ltd Com. Moreover, Wright Invsts has 0.9% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chem Bancshares stated it has 72,488 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Co Il reported 12,400 shares. Roberts Glore And Il holds 0.16% or 4,863 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.68% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 69,958 are owned by Boys Arnold Communication Incorporated. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,796 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc holds 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 44,389 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation owns 221,558 shares. Clark Group holds 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 17,065 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Fincl Bank & Tru Com has 0.96% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 183,692 shares. Opus Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 56,900 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 55,280 shares to 277,250 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,940 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc by 2.34M shares to 20.35M shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 22,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.