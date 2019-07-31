Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined While Mayo Investment Advisers Has Boosted by $934,920 Its Position; As Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Stock Rose, Eqis Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 77.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 22,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,606 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 29,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 196,080 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,625 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 80,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 4.27M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73M on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $90.71 million for 16.48 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 47,405 shares to 95,185 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).