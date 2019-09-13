Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined While American Financial Group Has Increased by $2.70 Million Its Stake; As Pultegroup (Phm) (PHM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Trimmed Stake by $40.48 Million

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pultegroup (Phm) (PHM) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 1.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 5.53M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.94 million, down from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup (Phm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 1.68M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 2.43M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital City Trust Fl invested 0.46% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Private Advisor Gp Ltd owns 107,624 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 8,678 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,688 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc holds 0.06% or 8,542 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.57% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Windward Management Communication Ca accumulated 365,208 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Company Pa accumulated 0.03% or 7,638 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability reported 45,992 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr accumulated 6,681 shares. 17.09 million were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 0.12% or 15,686 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Limited Company has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 17,457 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated invested in 25,331 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 30,000 shares to 300,600 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 209,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,604 shares, and cut its stake in Pdvwireless Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $691.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

