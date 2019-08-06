Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined While Salem Capital Management Has Decreased by $349,800 Its Holding; As Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Valuation Rose, Price Michael F Has Trimmed by $3.23 Million Its Stake

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 201,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 999,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 71,221 shares traded or 27.26% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 9.23M shares traded or 10.74% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL) by 46,278 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Sei Investments Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Rhumbline Advisers reported 35,379 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 14,787 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) or 355 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 156,612 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 82,000 shares. Prospector Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 0.43% or 173,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Stadium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.5% or 400,263 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2.18 million shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 184,481 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Seidman Lawrence B invested 6.97% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). 18,556 were accumulated by Salzhauer Michael.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 1.88% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 25,520 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 678,803 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh invested in 13,716 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Farmers holds 1.05% or 68,713 shares. Choate Investment has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rothschild Il has 226,578 shares. 3,725 are owned by Halsey Assoc Inc Ct. Heritage Invsts has 3,869 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Yhb Invest Advsrs Inc invested in 98,519 shares. Fund Management has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 63,806 shares. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 2.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 52,957 shares. 23,812 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 484,426 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 3,780 shares. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Communications has invested 0.64% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 8.02 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.