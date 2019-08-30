Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined While Middleton & Co Raised by $854,625 Its Position; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Lowered Stake in Infosys Technology LTD Adr (INFY) by $58.68 Million as Share Price Rose

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (INFY) by 74.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 5.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, down from 7.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 4.39M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BLN RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS: CONSULTING VERY MUCH AT CENTER OF CO’S FUTURE STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO SAYS NOW IS TIME TO SACRIFICE MARGINS FOR GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 30/05/2018 – Infosys Completes Acquisition of Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED STANDALONE EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 16.6 PCT VS 13.5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO PAREKH GIVES FIRST INTERVIEW WITH GLOBAL MEDIA; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE AND CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY, WONGDOODY; 16/04/2018 – Infosys Drags India’s Sensex Lower After Disappointing Outlook

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 62.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 41,731 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $60.86. About 3.54 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $583.95M for 20.41 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.65M shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $112.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 272,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,310 shares to 144,921 shares, valued at $19.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,198 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. On Friday, March 1 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,000 shares. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

