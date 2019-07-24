Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined While Endurant Capital Management LP Has Cut by $7.24 Million Its Stake; As Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Its Holding

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 1,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,094 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 3,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $735.36. About 12,888 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – IT INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO GRAHAM HOLDING’ NOTES; REVISES ISSUER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 30, 2023 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings to Use Proceeds to Redeem $400 Million Principal Amount of 7.250% Notes Due 2019; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Television Broadcasting Revenue $108.8M

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 136,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,036 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, down from 147,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 4.86 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 80,196 shares to 88,536 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 241,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.23B for 8.28 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of stock. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

