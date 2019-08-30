Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Upped by Voya Investment Management Llc; Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Boosted Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Valuation Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 27,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 598,047 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.25M, up from 570,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 4.11M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Edmp Inc has 0.79% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Donaldson Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 11,098 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.21% or 3.55M shares in its portfolio. 111,478 are owned by Moody Bank Tru Division. Marco Inv Lc stated it has 33,619 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,721 shares. 2.20M are held by Capital Research Glob. 278,525 are held by Bb&T. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 700 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc invested in 4,101 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc reported 704,678 shares. Parsec Management Inc invested 1.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Community Savings Bank Na holds 0.26% or 24,118 shares. Farmers Trust Comm stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 38,172 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABMD, IFF, NTAP and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $378.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 73,122 shares to 473,106 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72M shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc.

