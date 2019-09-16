Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Maintained by Wellington Shields & Company; As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Market Valuation Declined, Oarsman Capital Has Boosted Position by $819,000

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,100 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.43. About 3.95 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 209,209 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, up from 176,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.06M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. Davis Elliot S bought $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. 2,500 shares valued at $44,208 were bought by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14. $36,340 worth of stock was bought by Powers Elizabeth C on Wednesday, August 14. The insider BALL M LEROY bought $36,360. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Harris Timothy J bought $51,620.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ATI sells segment to Cleveland-based company – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “ATI completes sale of oil and gas rights in New Mexico – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd accumulated 20,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.03% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 103,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Spectrum Management Gp reported 842 shares. Rmb Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 9,157 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sarl invested in 348,596 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 7,171 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 99,729 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has 85,537 shares. Brigade Management Ltd Partnership has 0.87% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 697,000 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Moody Bankshares Division has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $211.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,300 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,947 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JE, CVS and MDP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” published on September 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CARB, TWOU, CVS and MDP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma accumulated 0.12% or 14,746 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Company holds 18,837 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Argi Services Lc invested in 19,315 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 12,045 shares. 32,917 are held by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Company. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il stated it has 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Smith Moore accumulated 0.17% or 13,468 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 580 shares. Yorktown Management Research owns 0.77% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 37,600 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 3,302 shares. Payden Rygel invested 1.82% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 0.12% or 4,933 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Service Networks Ltd Company has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 7,197 were accumulated by Clark Cap Management. Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 1.10M shares.