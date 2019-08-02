Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Maintained by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc; Liveperson (LPSN) Share Value Rose While Pembroke Management LTD Boosted Position by $1.41 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 48,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 354,688 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29M, up from 306,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 508,042 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 8,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 55,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 47,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 2.78M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 125,525 shares to 261,409 shares, valued at $26.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc by 129,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,400 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR).

