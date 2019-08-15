Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Maintained by Taconic Capital Advisors Lp; Riverpark Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding by $4.66 Million as Shares Rose

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 365% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57 million shares traded or 24.20% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 54,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 101,930 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 156,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 930,935 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Westpac Banking reported 156,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co stated it has 94,477 shares. Capital World reported 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). American Century stated it has 443,237 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gideon Cap Advisors owns 5,786 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 16,815 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Nicholas Inv LP reported 84,215 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 0% or 4,078 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 269,806 shares. Macquarie owns 117,771 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 9,920 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 101,271 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock.

