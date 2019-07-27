Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Maintained by Strategic Advisors Llc; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Decreased Its Position as Market Value Declined

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 246.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,615 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 54,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IT’S ON TRACK TO SAVE $4B A YEAR BY END OF ’19; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.84%; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Atkore International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Fed Initially Disclosed Asset Cap Could Be Lifted by Sept. 30, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Alexis Christoforous: BREAKING: US regulator seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for auto, mortgage abuses. It doesn’t seem; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Calls on Fed Chairman Powell to Commit to a Public Vote on Wells Fargo’s Remediation Plans

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 12,338 shares to 186,484 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,296 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Colrain Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mercer Advisers Inc accumulated 1,171 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 10,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Family Firm holds 11,182 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 555 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And Co owns 72,079 shares. Personal Advsr holds 13,477 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Agf Invests holds 379,336 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 836,058 are held by Rafferty Asset Management Llc. Rhenman & Asset Mgmt owns 5,858 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7.68 million shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp accumulated 2.99M shares or 1.93% of the stock. Private Tru Com Na owns 0.77% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 76,680 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27,901 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.27% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,381 shares to 27,319 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M.

