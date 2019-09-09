Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Maintained by Sio Capital Management Llc; Citigroup (C) Position Maintained by Northpointe Capital Llc

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 21,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 83,465 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 61,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.42. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 222,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 367,071 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80M, up from 144,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.3. About 3.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11,623 shares to 42,489 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,619 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Medical Systems Inc by 312,455 shares to 173,652 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 571,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi Sa (NYSE:SNY).