Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Lifted by Edge Wealth Management Llc; As Cvs Caremark (CVS) Share Value Declined, Selway Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $607,115

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 7.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 164.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 56,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 91,286 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 34,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 7.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 108,288 shares. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stack Fin has invested 1.7% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Woodstock holds 112,151 shares. 7,113 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc. Macquarie Group Inc Limited owns 12.53M shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.98% or 215,242 shares in its portfolio. Dean Invest Associates Limited holds 0.65% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 82,804 shares. Wellington Shields And stated it has 29,300 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 13,710 shares. Field Main Retail Bank accumulated 4,976 shares. Somerset Trust Comm holds 0.02% or 758 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd holds 28,172 shares. Altrinsic Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.89% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Summit Asset Management Ltd holds 0.16% or 6,160 shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO) by 250,015 shares to 495 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,917 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2X Bdc Index (BDCL) by 236,775 shares to 156,355 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

