Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Lifted by Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc; As American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Stock Declined, Green Street Investors Has Boosted Holding

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 114,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 558,140 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.41 million, up from 444,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.79. About 1.49 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 38,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 118,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, up from 79,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 77,273 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,744 shares to 63,898 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,574 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $156.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 15,600 shares to 71,400 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urban Edge Pptys by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,700 shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.

