Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Increased by Quantres Asset Management Ltd; As Coty Com Cl A (COTY) Valuation Rose, Sg Americas Securities Has Upped Holding by $20.79 Million

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 53,400 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 5.18 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Coty Inc Com Cl A (COTY) by 439.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.68M, up from 429,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 1.59 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 24/05/2018 – Uber’s Gore-Coty on EMEA Growth, IPO Potential (Video); 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 1.51% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Lc reported 242,659 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.71 million shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 419,806 shares. Shell Asset Management Co, a Netherlands-based fund reported 32,502 shares. 1,446 are held by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 60,094 shares in its portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 96,073 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 5.60M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co invested 0.66% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 33.67 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.04% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 18.36 million shares. Css Ltd Liability Il holds 4.6% or 6.67 million shares. 34,267 are held by Da Davidson. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 16,827 shares to 64,735 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,497 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (NYSE:CAH).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 30,700 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,400 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).