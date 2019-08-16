Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Held by Sandy Spring Bank; As Banc Of California (BANC) Valuation Rose, Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Decreased Position

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 56.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $726.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 203,002 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 12,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,746 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 93,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57 million shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.67M for 18.78 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

