Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Held by Farr Miller & Washington Llc; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holder Ws Management Lllp Has Lowered Its Position by $843,534

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 10,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 576,108 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.39M, up from 565,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 4.55 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 46,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 410,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, down from 457,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 820,915 shares traded or 6.85% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 14,662 shares to 90,591 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 12,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,303 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Growth Ind (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Bancorp And Trust Communication owns 3,209 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 230,003 shares. 2,144 are owned by Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Optimum Inv Advsrs invested in 5,971 shares. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 801,156 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20,000 shares. Chase Counsel Corporation owns 3,939 shares. 2.25M were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 3.40M shares. 56,513 were reported by Ancora Advsrs Lc. 1.91 million were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Opus Inv Mgmt accumulated 56,900 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Rampart Limited Liability Corp reported 15,008 shares. Japan-based National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 2,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc (Call) by 64,400 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.