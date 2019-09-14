Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Has Upped by Palouse Capital Management Inc; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lowered Sun Communities (SUI) Position by $2.93 Million as Share Price Rose

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 62.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 51,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 133,728 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, up from 82,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 22,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 145,998 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.72M, down from 168,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $145.66. About 1.05M shares traded or 108.68% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23 after the close. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 25.64 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

