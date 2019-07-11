Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Has Upped by Nli International Inc; Lionstone Capital Management Has Boosted Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake by $2.33 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 484,340 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 18,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,920 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, up from 116,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 26.29 million shares traded or 170.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 19,510 shares to 94,180 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 17,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,740 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl Corporation owns 2,560 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Delta Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,650 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares holds 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 6,754 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 30,376 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Freestone Limited Co accumulated 0.71% or 222,075 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Cardinal Cap Incorporated has invested 1.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New York-based Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Citigroup reported 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brown Advisory invested in 0.06% or 413,864 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Pa invested in 5,844 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc owns 456,138 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt reported 92,015 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,160 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 166,368 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

