Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Has Upped by Brown Advisory Securities Llc; Broadfin Capital Increased Its Retrophin (RTRX) Position by $744,000

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 20,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 114,167 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23M, up from 93,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.16M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 217,783 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $375.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,718 shares to 2,224 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 13,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,130 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $459.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 78,690 shares to 316,619 shares, valued at $16.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retrophin Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 866,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI).