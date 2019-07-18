Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Has Raised by Verition Fund Management Llc; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as Stock Rose

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2849.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 142,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 147,490 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.23. About 7.49M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 78,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.86 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32B, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $9.29 during the last trading session, reaching $752.56. About 289,166 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 3,137 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 703 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 349 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 83,387 shares. Qs Ltd Liability holds 273 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.16% stake. National Pension Serv owns 35,706 shares. Moreover, Fernwood Investment Management Ltd has 0.3% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 785 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Capstone Fincl Advisors Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 529 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.12% or 2,986 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Markets has 0.3% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 51,924 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability owns 76,123 shares. 9 were reported by Financial Architects Inc. Hanseatic Incorporated accumulated 1,635 shares or 1.21% of the stock.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 50.85 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. Another trade for 7,150 shares valued at $4.34 million was sold by Hartung Jack.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated has invested 0.47% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nuveen Asset Lc holds 74,331 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tompkins Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sterling Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.79% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Haverford Commerce holds 1.53% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp has 14.52M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,122 shares. 4,257 were reported by Headinvest Ltd Com. Moreover, Dubuque Financial Bank Trust Co has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.91% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fosun Intl Limited reported 7,862 shares stake. Barnett Co Inc holds 74,504 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Gibraltar Cap Mngmt holds 62,144 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 21,159 shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 17,466 shares to 57,534 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 5,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,972 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of stock or 166,368 shares. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800.