Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Has Boosted by Mayo Investment Advisers Llc; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Boosted Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Stock Price Declined

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 161,836 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 158,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 3.54M shares traded or 35.94% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 98,625 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 80,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. On Friday, February 15 CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 4,660 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,500 shares to 3,838 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 59,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,268 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).