Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Wellington Shields & Company Has Upped Stake; As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Shares Rose, Holder Sg Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.23 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 235,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 408,295 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, down from 643,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 281,731 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,100 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, up from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 433,536 shares to 511,172 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 77,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46 million for 20.44 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

