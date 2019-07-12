Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Lifted Stake; Capital International LTD Position In Enbridge (ENB) Was Has Upped

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,239 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79M, up from 395,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 122,084 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 10,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 15,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.59. About 874,551 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 15,000 shares to 8,225 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,623 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 163,819 shares. Uss Investment Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,827 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 12.91M shares stake. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Co owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 350 shares. City Trust Fl holds 0.5% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 21,952 shares. Korea Inv reported 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Indiana And Invest Mgmt accumulated 14,996 shares. Beech Hill Advsr owns 103,960 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,759 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Com holds 5,629 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Fin Pa has 11,409 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Stack Fincl Mgmt Inc holds 1.7% or 263,180 shares. Intll Grp Inc Inc reported 791,734 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,241 shares to 785 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 9,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,515 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

