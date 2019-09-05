Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Increased Its Position; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Holding

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 10,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 15,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 5.68 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.25B market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 25.48 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 3,280 shares to 3,280 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 12,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,941 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Tru Na, a Missouri-based fund reported 65,034 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 91,286 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 0.15% or 1.14M shares. Horizon Invs Llc has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 50,521 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 30,576 shares. Laffer Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,980 shares. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 2,910 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.17% or 474,312 shares. Bourgeon Limited Liability Corp has 75,454 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 259,710 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Private Tru Company Na reported 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hodges Cap Management has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 43,789 shares. Reliant Investment Ltd Liability Com owns 41,970 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $633,621 activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,900 shares. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.36 million for 28.54 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 372,087 shares to 484,229 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 247,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp.