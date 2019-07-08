Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Vulcan Value Partners Raised Its Stake by $152.74 Million as Stock Value Declined; Long Road Investment Counsel Position in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Has Increased by $371,800

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,978 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, up from 47,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $147.65. About 165,095 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 56.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.96M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.20 million, up from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 1.14 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. Another trade for 14,500 shares valued at $1.99M was sold by Hartnett John R..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co holds 4,600 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.15% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Brave Asset Management invested in 0.17% or 2,126 shares. Nuwave Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,474 shares. Fairfield Bush And Com has 0.08% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,740 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.28% or 20,060 shares. Tortoise Management Ltd stated it has 224 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,396 were accumulated by Foster Dykema Cabot Co Ma. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 8,300 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 376 shares. Finance Advantage Inc holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker Tru has 0.15% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 10,230 shares. Philadelphia Trust Company holds 0.04% or 3,538 shares. Old Bancshares In owns 0.05% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 6,346 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Cap Mngmt reported 12,487 shares stake. 130,126 are held by M&R Capital Mgmt. Beacon Grp Incorporated owns 1.54% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 174,717 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr has 25,069 shares. 5,235 are owned by Beach Management Ltd Llc. 365,762 are held by Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. Laffer has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Shamrock Asset Llc reported 4,532 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 1,057 shares. Sit Inv Associate holds 176,760 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Stearns Fincl Services Group has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Altfest L J Company Inc reported 0.24% stake. Indiana Tru & Investment Mngmt holds 14,996 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.3% or 387,831 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur Company has invested 0.64% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 59,059 shares to 736,817 shares, valued at $39.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sleep Number Corp by 1.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).