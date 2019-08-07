Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Violich Capital Management Upped Its Position; Bares Capital Management Position in Papa John’s International (PZZA) Increased as Shares Declined

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 223,975 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 209,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.12B market cap company. The stock increased 5.99% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 12.01 million shares traded or 43.52% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 839,893 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 5,803 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coatue Llc stated it has 15,085 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. 13D Mgmt Lc reported 298,348 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 11,969 shares. St Johns Investment Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 306,724 are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Lc. Tokio Marine Asset Com Limited reported 8,700 shares stake. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 3,532 shares stake. Scotia Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 17,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 3,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 19,487 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited accumulated 46,075 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.04% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 60,990 shares.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 756,597 shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $230.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 338,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19M shares, and cut its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

