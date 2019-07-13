Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Violich Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lifted Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Stake by $3.03 Million

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,975 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 209,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 194.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 86,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,980 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 44,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 911,578 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 45.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 16/04/2018 – Alkermes: FDA Action Expected by Jan. 31, 2019; 29/03/2018 – ALKERMES PLC SAYS ON MARCH 26, CO ,UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 16, 2011 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures to Range From $80M-$90M; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Alkermes Announces FDA Acceptance For Review Of New Drug Application For ALKS 5461 For The Adjunctive Treatment Of Major Depressive Disorder; 02/04/2018 – $ALKS is going to get slammed — FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS; 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – FDA ACTION EXPECTED BY JAN. 31, 2019; 29/04/2018 – #3- WTF of the month In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES – ALKS 5461 NDA FILING BASED ON RESULTS FROM A CLINICAL EFFICACY AND SAFETY PACKAGE; 02/04/2018 – FDA rejects application to review Alkermes’ depression treatment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking accumulated 1.10M shares. 8,915 are held by Concorde Asset. Congress Asset Com Ma accumulated 6,083 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,780 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 20,971 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 14,543 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 683,409 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 121,823 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.93% or 105,968 shares in its portfolio. Co National Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 119,061 shares. Lipe Dalton has invested 2.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mengis Capital accumulated 17,730 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.02% or 4,583 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 4.24M shares. 97,019 are held by Huntington Retail Bank.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALKS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.89 million shares or 0.09% less from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 41,927 shares. Korea Invest has invested 0.09% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Morgan Stanley owns 66,275 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.08% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Quantbot Lp stated it has 1,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 48,443 shares. 50 were accumulated by Markston Ltd Company. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Van Eck Assocs holds 0% or 1,603 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Investment Mgmt LP De reported 304,992 shares. Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.18% or 65,674 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co has 1.39 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested 0.02% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).