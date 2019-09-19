Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Twin Securities Lowered Its Stake; As Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Market Value Declined, Rice Hall James & Associates Lifted Position

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 30,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 222,309 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11 million, down from 252,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.61. About 279,621 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 72,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The institutional investor held 716,749 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.00 million, up from 644,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 1,111 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS GROUP,; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Primoris to Buy Willbros, Combining $6 Billion in Chemical, Energy Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS WILLBROS UTD BUSINESS TO BECOME NEW OPERATING SEGMENT, PRIMORIS UTD; 27/04/2018 – $WFM.DE, AMZN: This is not a joke. Nobody @WholeFoods or @amazon noticed the problem with calling an Asian restaurant “Yellow Fever.” This was okayed all the way up the chain & actually got built; 30/05/2018 – Primoris Services Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – EXTENSION OF A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH AN ANTICIPATED VALUE OF $40 MLN; 07/04/2018 – Great analysis here by @jbarro on @amazon and the post office

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 54,934 shares to 315,672 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,840 shares, and cut its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PRIM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.36 million shares or 4.80% more from 36.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern stated it has 726,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru has 3.94M shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 510,858 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0% or 64,743 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,282 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Automobile Association has 477,561 shares. Peconic Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 205,063 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Delta Asset Limited Company Tn has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc owns 72 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Pier Capital Limited Liability Co holds 1.12% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) or 347,339 shares. 22,740 are owned by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.98 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

