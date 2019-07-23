Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Twin Securities Has Lowered Position as Market Value Declined; Targa Resources (TRGP) Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $668,997 as Stock Price Declined

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 27,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 536,407 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93 million, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 5.60 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 101.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 16,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 1.41 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, J Goldman LP has 0.24% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 100,892 shares. Luminus Management Llc holds 139,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 117,803 shares. Miller Howard Investments stated it has 309,418 shares. Blackhill has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 3,100 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc has 58,786 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 51,973 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mngmt. Williams Jones Associates Llc holds 0.02% or 26,848 shares in its portfolio. 73,648 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Llc. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0% stake. Alps Advsrs holds 0.05% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 174,688 shares. Samson Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 127,528 shares or 6.36% of all its holdings. The California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx owns 9,238 shares.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Targa Resources declares $0.91 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Targa Resources: 9.2% Yield With Capital Budget Growth Of 50% Of Market Value – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 183,913 shares to 154,642 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 64,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,089 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Intl Inc (NYSE:TOWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 79,184 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 130,000 were reported by Deltec Asset Management Lc. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Com has 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 132,926 shares. The California-based First Wilshire has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lifeplan Financial stated it has 274 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Lc has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 16,148 shares. Tortoise Inv owns 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Armstrong Shaw Ct has 3.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 60,450 shares. Natixis owns 45,509 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 4,666 are owned by Northeast Consultants. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Ins Comm has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moody Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 111,478 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.30M shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.21 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CVS Health and the CVS Health Foundation Building Healthier Communities across the Country with Nearly $3 Million in New Grants to Free Clinics – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Worst Appears to Be Over for CVS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.