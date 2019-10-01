Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Upped Holding by $2.16 Million; Olin (OLN) Share Price Declined While Schneider Capital Management Boosted Position

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 505,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.52 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.03. About 3.70 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 91,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 259,552 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, up from 168,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 1.58 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. The insider Shipp Earl L bought $4,479. Shares for $165,678 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald. Alderman Heidi S also bought $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 21. BUNCH C ROBERT had bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490 on Wednesday, August 7. $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 217,640 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 46,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,868 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 2,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 21,180 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 6.53M shares. Nomura Holdg reported 10,025 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 382,899 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 29,051 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Llc holds 169,414 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 1.82 million shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust & owns 0.04% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 16,796 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd holds 109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Gru invested in 322,094 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Bowen Hanes Com Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 40,175 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 203,126 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.60M shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp by 541,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 51,929 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 230,003 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc reported 1.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 78,020 shares. Moreover, Park Circle has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 117,526 shares stake. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 222,646 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 172,196 are held by Beacon Financial Gru. Advisory Services Network invested in 0.16% or 48,509 shares. Davidson Advsrs accumulated 231,186 shares. 1.14 million are owned by Spf Beheer Bv. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).