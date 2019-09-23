Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Cut Stake by $1.14 Million; Synopsys (SNPS) Shareholder Grandfield & Dodd Has Lowered Its Stake by $302,592

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 21,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 112,512 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13M, down from 133,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 3.91 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 2,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 106,299 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.68M, down from 108,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 339,524 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28M for 46.83 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8,938 shares to 304,102 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 6,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Synopsys Releases Enhanced Portfolio of Photonic Design Solutions – PRNewswire" on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Synopsys initiates $100M repurchase agreement – Seeking Alpha" published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Infineon and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate Artificial Intelligence in Automotive Applications – PRNewswire" on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Synopsys Enables First-Pass Silicon Success of High Performance NSITEXE Data Flow Processor-based SoC Test Chip for Autonomous Driving – Yahoo Finance" published on September 03, 2019

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.94 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance" on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha" published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha" published on June 26, 2019