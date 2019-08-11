Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Sio Capital Management Boosted Position; Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Kingstone Cos (KINS) as Share Price Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 80,322 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 222,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 367,071 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80M, up from 144,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $33,350 activity. On Friday, June 7 Tupper Floyd R bought $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 2,000 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 107.59 million shares to 110.61 million shares, valued at $2.98B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 141,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,875 are held by Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). 467,958 were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. 40,400 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Ameritas holds 796 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 209,274 shares. 348,788 are held by Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company. Acr Alpine Cap Research Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 9,700 shares. Sit Inv Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). M&T Bancshares Corp, New York-based fund reported 20,001 shares. Capital Mgmt Ny stated it has 22,500 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 11,679 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,966 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 338,402 shares to 42,410 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc by 175,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,479 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Company stated it has 305,587 shares. Monetta Svcs Inc has 10,000 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt has 3,956 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa reported 497,993 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 7,585 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3,982 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.25% or 107,877 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Co has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,017 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.24% or 52,061 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc accumulated 17,046 shares. Parsec holds 301,679 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Olstein Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 1.57% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Leavell Mgmt reported 6,166 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Richard C Young &, Rhode Island-based fund reported 136,431 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 558,429 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.