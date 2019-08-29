Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Declined; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 236,545 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.66M, down from 240,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $126.04. About 943,704 shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 16,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 96,293 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, down from 113,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 7.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 5,600 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.07% or 11,922 shares. Conning Inc accumulated 2,730 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 81,738 shares. 8,360 were reported by Park Avenue Secs. Btim has invested 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Putnam Fl holds 1.32% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 150,556 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 41,561 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 34,451 shares. Homrich Berg invested in 0.02% or 3,321 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 4,875 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated reported 728,599 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.2% or 329,910 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest holds 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 4,640 shares. Vigilant Management Lc holds 0.01% or 500 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,553 shares to 84,798 shares, valued at $29.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 36,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability holds 0.48% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 127,875 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.89% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6.48M shares. Wms Prtn Limited Co reported 8,103 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 5,931 shares. Coastline holds 0.25% or 31,019 shares in its portfolio. Osborne Prns Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thomasville Commercial Bank owns 2.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 221,558 shares. 7,113 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. Lumina Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Heartland Advsrs reported 182,246 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 31,527 shares. S&Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 12,103 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 7,546 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.