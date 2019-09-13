Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Scharf Investments Has Lifted Stake; As Bank Hawaii (BOH) Market Valuation Rose, Perigon Wealth Management Has Increased Its Position

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.78 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 741,837 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 557.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 18,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 21,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 3,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 10,898 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21,830 shares to 301,598 shares, valued at $35.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,484 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westport Asset Management holds 1.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 27,792 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 1.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Quantbot Technology Lp has invested 1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,933 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.36% or 166,967 shares in its portfolio. Central Bancshares Co reported 3,209 shares. Commerce Retail Bank reported 125,569 shares. Intll Invsts stated it has 0.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chem Commercial Bank holds 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 67,611 shares. First Natl Tru Company has 4,234 shares. Washington Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,665 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc stated it has 4,567 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold BOH shares while 79 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.37 million shares or 12.92% more from 29.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 108 shares. Mawer Invest Mngmt Limited owns 0.16% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 290,186 shares. Golub Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 3,000 shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 4,577 shares. Blackrock holds 4.88M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Gru has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Fifth Third Bankshares reported 931 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 118,614 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Prudential Inc holds 0% or 30,035 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel reported 124,790 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,076 shares stake. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 0.05% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 35,685 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 14,093 shares.