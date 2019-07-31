Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Scharf Investments Has Increased Position by $15.67 Million as Share Value Declined; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding Held by Soros Fund Management Llc

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 295,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.79M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 2.08M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 95.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 252,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 518,462 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.88 million, up from 265,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 1.44 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL PLC WMH.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 330P FROM 325P; 13/04/2018 – Morgan Maintains Lead on Day Two of FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Oil Price Needs to Rise to Spur Investment (Video); 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAYS ITALIAN YIELD OVER 2.4PCT WOULD PUT BANKS’ NON-CARRY ADJUSTED PROFIT/LOSS INTO RED; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY EQUITY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $2.6 BLN INCREASED FROM $2.0 BLN A YEAR AGO; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S SAPERSTEIN SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – CORRETTO-Derivati, parte processo, atteso che Morgan Stanley contesti giurisdizione Corte dei Conti; 10/04/2018 – AdvisorHub: Merrill and Morgan Stanley Part Ways with Midwestern Brokers

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.26M shares to 19.64M shares, valued at $429.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Announces Corporate Partnership with the Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC) – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 175,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,500 shares. Montag A & Assoc reported 22,726 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Motco has invested 0.54% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.18% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 816,294 shares. Allstate holds 113,482 shares. 105,000 were accumulated by Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership. 28,447 are owned by Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). 5,300 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Buckingham Capital Mngmt reported 239,721 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 6,812 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 400,516 shares. Cwm invested in 1,450 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/11: (IMUX) (OMER) (DVAX) (CI) (CVS) (WW) (SNSS) (BBBY) (FAST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Trading CVS Stock After Big Pop on White House News – TheStreet.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53,474 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $178.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 80,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,836 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of stock.