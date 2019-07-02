Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Roanoke Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $702,939; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Trimmed Its Logmein (LOGM) Holding as Stock Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 4.81 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.66. About 311,449 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $214.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Cap Management has invested 0.53% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.3% or 56,709 shares in its portfolio. Country National Bank & Trust has 1.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 424,338 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp accumulated 90,715 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0.04% or 644,845 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Miller Howard New York holds 125,331 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Grp Inc has 484,437 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Limited Co has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd stated it has 83,341 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 12.18M shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 5,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intersect Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.4% stake. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Incorporated has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 191,642 shares. Smith Moore Com reported 9,974 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.33M for 21.66 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

