Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Richard C Young & Company Has Upped Stake by $2.79 Million; First Trust Advisors LP Has Trimmed Globus Med (GMED) Position as Stock Price Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 63.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 37,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 21,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 59,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 309,103 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL – AT TWO-YEARS POST-OPERATIVE, PATIENTS IN BOTH EXPANDABLE AND STATIC SPACER GROUPS REPORTED SIMILAR IMPROVEMENTS IN BACK PAIN SCORES; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 52,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 136,431 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 83,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 7.72M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget

Analysts await Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. GMED’s profit will be $42.60 million for 28.97 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Globus Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 65,788 shares to 458,604 shares, valued at $39.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 53,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

