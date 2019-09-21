Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $1.50 Million as Share Price Declined; Zebra Capital Management Has Boosted National General Holdings (NGHC) Stake by $328,988 as Stock Rose

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 14,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The hedge fund held 56,213 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 41,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National General Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 222,182 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 66.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 27,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,705 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 41,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NGHC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 54.81 million shares or 0.47% more from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herman Miller Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 11,039 shares to 24,769 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) by 16,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,595 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).