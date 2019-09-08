Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Raised Its Holding by $1.86 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Envestnet Asset Management Boosted by $19.53 Million Its Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 244,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.74M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 10.42M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 227.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 50,415 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 15,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon confirms exclusivity deal with Var Energi for Norway assets – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 175,387 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Ww Asset reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,303 shares. Hilltop Inc holds 49,799 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan accumulated 2.51% or 60,312 shares. Ipswich Inv owns 152,115 shares for 4.02% of their portfolio. Iowa Bancorporation reported 57,813 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation owns 35,787 shares. Westwood Gp holds 171,410 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 498,772 shares. Natixis has 25,669 shares. Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prtn Limited has invested 2.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Company Il stated it has 204,271 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement owns 185,244 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Scotia Inc holds 182,471 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 698,882 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $61.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4.93 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.96M shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,000 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Healthcare Stocks With Rising Expectations – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.